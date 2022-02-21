Jiiva, Mirchi Shiva-starrer 'Golmaal' shoot wrapped up

Chennai :

The shooting of director Ponkumaran's fun-filled entertainer 'Golmaal', featuring actors Jiiva and Mirchi Shiva in the lead, has been wrapped up, its makers announced on Monday.





The crew had shot a major schedule last year in Mauritius and had returned home for a Christmas-New Year break. The remaining portions have now been completed in Mauritius. Sources close to the unit say that a vast portion of the film has been shot in Mauritius.





Talking about the film in an earlier interview, director Ponkumaran had said that he could assure audiences of a full-length comedy which could be enjoyed by people from all sections.





The director had also said that both Jiiva and Shiva had a great sense of humour and their chemistry in 'Golmaal' would be talked about.





Produced by Jaguar Studios' B Vinod Jain, the film also stars Payal Rajput, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Naren, Manobala, Subbu Panchu, Vaiyapuri, Yugi Sethu, Sanjana Singh, Sadhu Gokila, Vipin Siddharth, Ramesh Khanna, KSG Venkatesh, Malavika, George Mariyan and Madhu Sneha.





S. Saravanan is the Director of Photography of the film, which has music by Arul Dev. The film has editing by Don Bosco and art direction by Siva.