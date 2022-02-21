Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan light up producer Anbu Chezhian's daughter's wedding

Chennai :

The wedding of well-known Tamil film producer and financier G.N. Anbu Chezhian's daughter, A. Sushmita with R. Sharan, the son of retired IAS officer C. Rajendran, was a star-studded affair with several top stars, including actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Prabhu turning up for the event.





Producers Boney Kapoor and Kalaipuli S. Thanu too were among those who graced the event that took place at the Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai on Monday.





Some of the other celebrities who turned up to wish and bless the couple included actors Vikram Prabhu, Vijay Antony, Nasser, Manobala, Vaibhav, Subbu Panchu, Mayilsamy and directors Venkat Prabhu, Lingusamy, Susi Ganesan and Elred Kumar.





The bride, Sushmita, who has a Masters degree in Business Administration, is the proprietrix of Gopuram Cinemas while the bridegroom R Sharan, who too has a Masters in Business Administration, is the co-founder and Managing Director of Sun IAS Academy.





While the wedding took place on Monday morning, a reception is to take place on Monday evening.