Bollywood stunt choreographer Parvez Shaikh roped in for Prabhas' next film with Big B

Hyderabad :

Prabhas has come together with 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin for his upcoming movie tentatively titled 'Project-K'. It is reported that the makers have now roped in Bollywood stunt choreographer Parvez Shaikh.





Parvez Shaikh's noted works include the upcoming movie 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'.





Parvez is choreographing an important action block for 'Project-K', and Prabhas, who is actively shooting for the movie, has been working with the technician. It has been reported that these action sequences will apparently be one of the major highlights of the Nag Ashwin directorial.





'Project-K' has Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, while megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important role.





Considered to be one of the most prestigious projects in Indian cinema, 'Project-K' is most certainly is the costliest project in Telugu cinema.





On the professional front, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’ that stars Pooja Hegde playing his love interest in the period romance drama scheduled for 11th March 2022 at the cinemas.





Prabhas has completed the shooting of his ‘Adipurush’ and the film is currently undergoing the post-production part, the film is slated for 11.08.2022.





Prabhas is filming for ‘Salaar’ beside his ‘Project K’ with Nag Ashwin and he is yet to start his film with ‘Arjun Reddy’ famed Sandeep Reddy Vanga that has been announced some time ago…!