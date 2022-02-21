Actor Pawan Kalyan falls down as fan tries to hug him, video goes viral

Actor Pawan Kalyan falls down as fan tries to hug him (Screengrab)

Chennai :

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan escaped an out-of-injury incident while making a public appearance in Narasapuram, Andra Pradesh. The actor has made the appearance for promoting his Janasena Party to the public.





In a video posted on social media, the actor was seen standing on the rooftop of his car, waving to hordes of peopls who were showering flowers on him. Of a sudden, the ardent fan of his jumps up on the car and tries to hug him, resulting in the actor losing his balance and falling onto the roof.





This is not correct.!! Very disturbing.



A @PawanKalyan fan gone crazy at Narasapuram. #Janasenapic.twitter.com/RBRF1cqUoS — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 20, 2022





The actor as per the video, immediately stood up as he didn't suffer any injuries. However, no official word on his injuries has been confirmed so far though.