Vikrant Massey talks about his 'crew cut' look in 'Love Hostel'

Mumbai :





"Ashu in Love Hostel is a very different character from what I have ever adopted. Like every director has a vision, even Shanker sir had a certain perception of Ashu in his mind and we went through certain trials and errors with the looks. There were about 4 looks that I tried until we found the final one, the crew cut you all saw me carrying in the trailer," Vikrant said.





He added, "The interesting part was that when I got the cut, Shanker did not say anything till halfway through the film and suddenly, one day he showed us a photo himself from his younger days in a crew cut and he told me, 'the day you got this haircut, you reminded me of me'."





Helmed by Shanker Raman, 'Love Hostel' also features Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film will be out on ZEE5 on February 25.

Ahead of the release of 'Love Hostel', actor Vikrant Massey opened up about his short hair look in the film.