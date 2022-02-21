Mon, Feb 21, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal gives a glimpse of her 'God Bharai'

Published: Feb 21,202202:12 PM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Actor Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Mumbai: Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (God Bharai). For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear. Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with ethnic jewellery. Gautam twinned with her in a white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket.



 

The couple announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy on New Year 2022. Gautam wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022" followed by a pregnant woman emoji. Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations