Always wanted to play cop, says Lakshmi Manchu on her next avatar

Chennai :

Lakshmi Manchu who is all set to be seen in a cop avatar in her next Tamil films tells why she wanted to play the character. She also did a lot of prep to get under the skin of her character and get the body language and tone right.





Lakshmi says, “I’ve always wanted to play a cop, just to call the shots. Something about being in a uniform gives you the ultimate power so it was amazing being in an uniform and I think I enjoyed every bit of it quite a lot. I did speak to people in the force, to see if there are certain words they use, the language that they use and what kind of guns they carry because I wanted to bring in something special for the film & the character. I loved playing it undertone but then keeping the intensity so I really like that.”





She adds, “I was the only girl on the set and the rest were all the men I was working with, it was quote interesting to see the exchange of energies because they were all looking up to me like one big something that came from Telugu but the end of the first day we got along so well and its so refreshing to see young new talent, so on dot, working continuously and honing their craft, that was joyful.”