Samantha’s first-look poster of 'Shakuntalam' revealed

Chennai :

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first-look poster from her epic love saga ‘Shakuntalam’ was revealed on Monday at 9.30 AM.





The film has been in the news ever since it's production began in February 2021.





The poster looks nothing less than a fairy tale as Samantha is seen sitting in the middle of a jungle surrounded by a herd of deers.





The film is co-produced by Dil Raju and Neelima Guna under the banner of Dil Raju Productions and Gunatim Works.





The epic love story ‘Shakuntalam’ is said to be based on Shakuntala and Dushyanta’s epic love story, which is an adaptation of the ‘Aadi Parva’ of the Mahabharata.





Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta in ‘Shakuntalam’, while actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura in the upcoming epic drama.





'Shakuntalam' also marks the movie debut of actor Allu Arjun's four-year-old daughter Allu Arha. It marks the entry of the Allu clan's fourth generation into the Telugu film industry.















