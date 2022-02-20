Kamal Haasan quits Bigg Boss Ultimate over date clash with Vikram

Chennai :

'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan on Sunday took to his social media handle with a post saying that he is opting out of Big Boss Ultimate show.





The show, which has completed 5 seasons in Tamil, is currently airing on OTT as 24 hours-viewable.





Kamal, who has been hosting the show for the past two weeks, has stepped down from Big Boss because he is constantly busy with filming for his upcoming film Vikram and political work. With Kamal's abrupt departure, fans are wondering who will host the show in his place. An announcement will be made soon.





The February 20 episode will be Kamal's final appearance in the OTT show. He however was positive about hosting Bigg Boss season 6.

The first season of Bigg Boss premiered on Vijay TV in 2017 and was keenly watched and welcomed by fans. Big Boss's debut in Tamil was a smashing success.















