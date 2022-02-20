Disha Patani wraps up 'Ek Villain Returns'

New Delhi :

Actor Disha Patani on Sunday announced that she has completed the shoot of her upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Disha took to her Instagram stories and shared a group picture with her team from the shooting set of 'Ek Villain Returns'. Sharing the picture, Disha wrote, "It's a wrap #ekvillainreturns."





'Ek villain Returns' went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai, and the first schedule was shot between Disha and John. However, keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the makers shifted the shoot location to Goa.





















Interestingly, 'Ek Villain' was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit's other films including 'Malang', 'Aashiqui 2' among others. The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama 'Half Girlfriend'. Disha will also reunite with Mohit after 'Malang'. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role. 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit. Directed by Mohit, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.