Samantha’s first look of ‘Shakuntalam’ out on Monday

Chennai :

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first-look poster from her epic love saga ‘Shakuntalam’ is to be unveiled on Monday.





The makers of the upcoming mythological movie have geared up to release the first look featuring the leading lady Samantha.





Announcing the same, the makers wrote, “The much-awaited first look of ‘Shakuntalam’ to be revealed on Feb 21st at 9.30 AM. One day to go. Stay tuned to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s handles”.





Samantha, who had stated earlier that she has been forever obsessed with mythology, period dramas, and the world of kings and queens, is playing Queen Shakuntala Devi in Guna Sekhaar’s directorial.

‘Shakuntalam’ is based on Shakuntala and Dushyanta’s epic love story, which is an adaptation of the ‘Aadi Parva’ of the Mahabharata.





Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta in ‘Shakuntalam’, while Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will appear as Prince Bharata.





Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura in the upcoming epic drama.