Yuvan Shankar Raja sings song penned by dad Ilaiyaraaja

Chennai :

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has sung a song written and composed by his dad, the legendary music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, for director Aadhiraajan's upcoming film, 'Ninaivellam Neeyada'.





'Ninaivellam Neeyada' is the 1417th movie for which Ilaiyaraaja is scoring music.





Sources say that the film has five songs. This includes "Minnal Pookkum Undhan Kangal' penned by Pazhani Bharathi and crooned by Karthik, three songs penned by Snehan - 'Vanna Varaikolgal Avan Mugaththai' crooned by Haripriya, 'Vechchen Naan Murattu Aasai' by Kannada music industry's leading singer Ananya Bhat and 'Azhagaana Isai Ondru' crooned by Karthik and Ananya Bhat.





Talking about the song, director Aadhiraajan says: "Working with Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir has been my long time dream, and I am elated that it is coming true with this movie. While he was composing, I was nervous, but he made me feel relaxed, asking me to open up about my expectations. Brimming with excitement, I expressed my desire that it would be nice if he penned the lyrics for a song. He came up with a beautiful song, 'Idhayamae Idhayamae Idhayamaea Unnai Thedi Thedi Kazhindhathey Paruvamae Paruvamae.'"





"Maestro has already written more than 100 songs, and this is so special and close to my heart. Furthermore, I requested that it would be nice if Yuvan Shankar Raja sang it. He instantly agreed and made it happen. The song has been sung by Yuvan along with Bollywood singer Srishaa. It has come out really well."





Although there have been a few renditions by this duo, sources claim that this is the first time that Yuvan Shankar Raja is crooning a song written by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.





The film, which is produced by Lekha Theatres, features actors Prajin and Manisha Yadav in the lead.





Others in the star cast include Sinamika, Yuva Lakshmi, Manobala, Rohit, RV Udhayakumar, P.L. Thenappan and Madhumitha among others.The film, which is fast nearing completion, revolves around the beautiful concept of first love that occurs in everyone's lives during school days.