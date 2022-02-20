Vignesh Shivan says action to MS Dhoni

Chennai :

Kollywood filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has come out with an announcement that would be a treat to both film and cricket lovers. The director in his Instagram has posted that he would direct star-cricketer MS Dhoni soon.





In his post he said, "A caption can’t explain how I felt when I met my role model ! My icon ! My Hero ! :) A nice story of me meeting him , getting to say “action “ and directing him coming up soon :) This moment ! Made me feel … #lifeisbeautiful Thanking the universe for making this happen :)". He posted the story with him handing a bouquet to Dhoni. The song 'Naan Pizhai' was played at the background of the picture, conveying the love felt in their meet is no lesser than that of a heroine chancing upon a hero.









It is still unclear whether Vignesh is referring to an adfilm or a feature film. Rest assured, the fan boy in Wikki will make sure Dhoni looks more dashing through his lens.





The director features is in the long list of Kollywood celebrity-fans of MS Dhoni.





On the work front, Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal (KRK) is planned to be released on April 28. Dhoni in a recently held IPL 2022 auction has been retained by CSK and will be seen in the yellow jersey this summer.