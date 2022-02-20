Australia-based composer Shyamalangan’s single Anbe impresses fans, peers

Chennai :

Australian Tamil Composer Shyamalangan launched his single titled Anbe a few weeks ago, and the music video has garnered great reception amongst the peers and fans on social networks.





The composer brought renowned singer Srinivas on board for the song. For the unversed, Shyamalangan is a prominent name among the Kollywood music fraternity.





“Previously, I had collaborated with many Indian artistes for singles and have also composed the background score for action/thriller Gangs of Madras and have helped out with recordings for 36 Vayathinile and Iruthi Suttru. I roped in Shankar Mahadevan for a single titled Azhagiya Thendralae, and featured renowned singers Shweta Mohan and Haricharan on another single titled Mukile. I am glad that Anbe has been receiving positive response since its release,” the composer tells DT Next.





Talking about teaming up with Srinivas for the song, he says, “When I recorded for the track, I wanted someone who would take the song to another trajectory altogether. I was in the look out for a soul stirring voice and approached singer Srinivas. I’m glad he eagerly agreed to lend his voice. We shot the video both in India and Australia. We improvised with the visuals as traveling wasn’t easy during the lockdown.”





Anbe is a fusion of western and classical music that provides a refreshing experience for the listeners. “That was the whole idea. We needed to stick to our roots and traditional music and provide the audience with a new experience that would make them listen to the song on loop in their playlist. Such songs are being consumed by the Tamil diaspora across the globe,” he smiles.





Shyamalangan, an erstwhile IT consultant decided to lean towards music full time after realising that is where his passion lies.





“My mom is a renowned classical and Carnatic musician herself and I have been brought up with music around me all the time. I had got into composing at early stages of my life and have been composing music as a hobby for quite sometime and now have taken it as a fulltime career. I like my IT work and I benefit from those skills as well, I guess I will balance it,” he says.





Composer Shyamalangan has worked with many musicians in India. Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, Santhosh Narayanan, Rajesh Vaidhya, Haricharan, Navin Iyer are some of the musicians he has closely worked with. “I recorded for the famous whistle Theme in Kabali. Apart from that, I have recorded many tracks for many Indian composers and musicians here from Australia.” he opens up.





On a concluding note, Shyamalangan says, “I am awaiting to sign good projects in Kollywood and official announcements will be made soon.”