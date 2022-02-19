Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Kaithi' to release in Russia on March 10

Chennai :

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj's super hit Tamil film 'Kaithi', featuring actor Karthi in the lead, has now been dubbed in Russian and will hit screens in Russia on March 10 this year.





Kaithi featured Karthi and Narain in the lead roles.





The film's massive success propelled Lokesh Kanakaraj to stardom, who went on to make the hit Thalapathy Vijay - Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Master'.





The director is currently directing 'Vikram', starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.





Interestingly, 'Kaithi' had also released in Japan last November.





The film's producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures confirmed the news to IANS. The producer also said that the film's release evoked a decent response in Japan.