Pics Of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at their Wedding

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Khandala.





The wedding is small and intimate, with only close friends and family members present.





The wedding is being attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and others.





Reportedly, their wedding celebrations will take place tonight at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.





Check out the first photos of Farhan and Shibani from their wedding:























