Nandamuri Balakrishna starts shooting for NBK107 with action sequence

Chennai :

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was last seen in Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda, kick-started shooting for his upcoming movie on Friday.





Balakrishna and his team, who were present on the sets in Sircilla town of Telangana state, participated in the shooting.





A fight scene which is being composed by Ram-Lakshman was canned on the first day of shooting. Balakrishna was spotted shooting for the heavy-action episode.





Tentatively titled NBK107, upcoming movie is to be directed by Gopi Chand Mallineni, who recently scored a hit with Krack.





Actress Shruti Haasan plays the heroine alongside Balakrishna in the movie, while Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will be seen in a dynamic role. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play a powerful role in NBK107.