Disney bags Bheemla Nayak for record sum

Chennai :

As the Telugu multi-starrer Bheemla Nayak gears up for release on February 25, there's a buzz around the film's post-theatrical streaming rights.





If reports are to be believed, the digital rights of the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer have been sold to OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar for a record price.





From non-theatrical rights such as dubbing, OTT, and satellite, Bheemla Nayak is said to have made close to Rs 70 crore. Though there isn't any official confirmation, it is expected that the makers will release a statement regarding the same in a couple of days.





Meanwhile, with the movie's release in the coming days, the makers are f busy preparing a blasting theatrical trailer.