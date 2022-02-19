Tamannah Bhatia to don the role of a bouncer in Madhur Bhandarkar’s next

Chennai :

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen starring filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming movie Babli Bouncer, a coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.





Sharing her thoughts on kick-starting the shoot, actor Tamannaah said: "As soon as I read Babli Bouncer, I fell in love with the character because it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with a substance that I have come across."





She added, "Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice. I can't wait to dive into this whole new world."





Bhandarkar, who has given hits such as Fashion and Corporate, shared, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to, when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact."





He shared that with the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting Friday, he is ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers.





"Babli Bouncer is one such story that we feel should leave a lasting impression on the audiences. We are excited to embark on this journey with Junglee Pictures, Madhur, and Tamannaah to create a very heartwarming entertainer," said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, India.