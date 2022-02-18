I do not want to repeat myself as an actor: Huma Qureshi

Mumbai :

Whether playing an accidental politician Rani Bharti in the web series 'Maharani', a pivotal part in the Hollywood flick 'Army of the Dead', Shalini in Deepa Mehta's web series 'Leila', a Hindi teacher in 'Mithya', making a special appearance in the Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', or landing a role in south superstar Ajith's upcoming film 'Valimai' -- Huma is consistently choosing different kind of characters for each of her projects.





In a conversation with IANS, Huma said, "That is the whole idea, I do not want to repeat myself as an actor. When I interact with the media or my fans, they get to see how I am in real life. When they see me on-screen, every time I want them to say, 'Hey but this is not Huma!' Because I want to put myself out of my comfort zone and find challenge in every character I play."





She went on to add, "I have no other drive but to prove myself in every film and series that I do, because I am living my dream. I am still that girl from Delhi with the dream of pretending to be someone else, wearing different clothes, posing in front of the mirror, using her mother's dupatta and lipstick!





"I used to do that as a child, and I am still doing the same. To become someone else was the most fascinating part for me, and that's why I wanted to be an actor. The child inside me is just as alive as she was."





The actress is also working on the new season of the web series 'Maharani', Netflix series 'Monica, O My Darling' and the film 'Double XL'.