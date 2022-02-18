Prabhudeva’s next titled after renowned Japanese warrior Musasi

Chennai :

The first look and title of actor-director Prabhudeva’s next was unveiled by director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thursday. Directed by debutant Sam Rodrigues and produced by John Britto’s Joy Film Box Entertainment, the movie is titled Musasi.





“Musasi is a Japanese warrior, who is known for his swordsmanship. In the movie, Prabhudeva’s character, too, faces a lot of battles and emerges successfully from it like Musasi. So we believed that it would be the apt title for the movie,” said Sam Rodrigues to DT Next.





The film will have Prabhudeva playing the Deputy Commissioner of Police. “Musasi is a proper cop story that doesn’t have any masala elements in it. It will be high on action sequences. The story too revolves around modern day issues and crimes and how the DCP of a particular jurisdiction in Chennai solves them,” he added.





Sam also clarified that Prabhudheva doesn’t have a romantic interest in the film. “Instead there are three villains. He isn’t your regular police. We have worked a lot on emotional angles as well as Prabhudheva’s looks. It has come out well,” Sam divulged.





Talking about the shooting schedules, Sam said, “We completed the first schedule in Chennai and the second schedule is taking place in forests near Kodaikanal. The shoot is almost complete.”