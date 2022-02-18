AR Rahman chairs jury for BAFTA Breakthrough 2022

Chennai :

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) have announced a stellar list of jury members for the second year of the BAFTA Breakthrough India programme, supported by Netflix.





The jury members came together to select talented ‘breakthroughs’ for 2022 with music maestro AR Rahman, BAFTA Breakthrough India’s ambassador, chairing the jury.





In order to select between five to 10 finalists from numerous applications by candidates, the jury met virtually, bringing to the table multiple perspectives across the film, games and television industry.





“Being a part of this trailblazing journey to represent and celebrate artists globally - including India, is a privilege. The high-caliber applications we received stands testament to the fact that talent exists in abundance across the length and breadth of our country, seeking to showcase their art rooted in India’s richly diverse culture and heritage. Through the Breakthrough programme, we intend to offer such artists brimming with talent and creativity a chance to cultivate and hone their craft, supported by industry knowledge and other networking opportunities,” says Rahman.





In addition, this year’s Breakthrough India programme also saw an additional collaboration with practitioners Guneet Monga, Vishal Gondal and Ratna Pathak Shah from the Indian film, games and television industries, respectively.