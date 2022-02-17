Ajith sir slowed down while filming for stunt sequences in Valimai: Kartikeya

Chennai :

Kartikeya Gummakonda meets us at a preview theatre and we tell him about the impact he has created among the Tamil audience even before his debut film Valimai opposite Ajith is all set to hit the screens on February 24.





He plays the trailer again for us and says, “To be honest, Valimai is another cat and mouse game between the hero and the villain. But what leads to it and the crux of it is something new. The cause for which they fight is relevant and talks about a modern-day issue. There is something for today’s youngsters to learn a thing or two from it.”





Playing an antagonist that too in an Ajith film is bit of a gamble as all eyes would be on one man on February 24. However, Kartikeya says the strength of Valimai lies in the prominence of characters around Ajith as well. “I agree that initially I had my doubts or apprehensions when Vinoth approached me to play the villain. When he narrated me the story, I was blown away. The character will have its own prominence throughout Valimai’s runtime. That has been the highlight of Ajith sir’s films. For instance, his Mankatha or Veeram or Viswasam and even Ner Konda Paarvai though had Ajith sir as the central character, focused on each and every character big or small. Valimai will join the list,” adds the actor.





On working with Vinoth, Kartikeya says, “I am a fan of Vinoth’s Theeran Adhigaram Ondru and was looking forward to working with him. I grabbed Valimai with both my hands and ensured that I work towards what he wants from me. We discussed on the scenes and how I should prep myself to play a specific scene on the sets. I believe he is quite happy with my work.”





Looking at the teaser and the trailer of Valimai, one can know that the stunts are quite intense in the film. When Kartikeya could have matched Ajith when it comes to fist fights, the actor agrees that it was quite challenging to match Ajith in bike stunt sequences.





“He slowed down the pace as my biking expertise levels aren’t on par with his. He is someone, who could tell you what problem the bike has with the throttle sound. He ensured that the bikes are safe enough to be used to stunts and even fixed my bike. He took care of it like his own baby,” the actor opens up.





There was no dearth of injuries on the sets while filming the stunts. “I was injured and as you would have seen the video, Ajith sir had a fall too and recouped immediately. When I asked him why he put his life at risk, he said that he would like to give his 200 per cent at work be it stunts or dialogue deliveries. Even after his stardom, he sets out to deliver his best. That is the biggest takeaway for me from Valimai,” concludes Kartikeya.