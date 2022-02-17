CavinKare launches Carnatic music channel on YouTube

Chennai :

Meera, the hair care brand from the house of FMCG major CavinKare, has announced the digital launch of Meera Music.





An initiative by the brand, the property aims to bring the younger generations closer to traditional music through Carnatic Fusion. Meera Music went live on YouTube from Wednesday with its maiden song ‘Jagadodharana’ a Carnatic classic performed by A Carnatic Quartet, a Chennai-based band, featuring the Carnatic duo Ranjani and Gayatri.





In the upcoming episodes, there will be performances of aspiring and popular artists to give a unique experience to the audience in music.





The digital foray of CavinKare’s Meera will also be supported by promotions across different social media platforms and micro-influencer engagement from the music industry.





Raja Varatharaju, Business Head – Personal Care, said, “Meera as a brand has always believed in ‘Goodness of Tradition’ and offers them to the modern-day consumers in a modern format. Meera Music brings the goodness of traditional music to today’s younger generation. We believe this will take the engagement with our consumers to the next level.”