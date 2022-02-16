Elli AvrRam celebrates her spectacular 10 year journey in the country of dreams, India

Chennai :

Elli AvrRam celebrates a decade of entering India, the country of unending dreams and possibilities. "I came to India all alone from Stockholm, Sweden for the first time on February 14, 2012. I remember saving up money to get here. Today, I celebrate a decade in India! This has been my longest relationship and most cherished love story because there was a soul connect.” says Elli.





Entering India 10 years ago is easily the best decision Elli has ever made and her work speaks just the same. Celebrating this momentous occasion, the versatile and super talented actress took to Instagram and shared a post with a heartfelt note dedicated towards her whirlwind journey. "Completing 10 years in India today 14/2 I just want to say, I’m so grateful to every single person who have come my way. Who have been an Angel in my journey, who have truly seen me, who have helped me in a big or small way, it all counts and matters so much to me. I thank all of you for your support, for your love, for your acceptance. To all the film makers who have believed in me, and given me a chance To all my wonderful colleagues, to all my staff to all my fans and well wishers. India have made me who I am today and India have taught me so many perspectives about life. I feel so so blessed, and GRATEFUL. Thank you thank you thank you to you all Words are truly not enough to express my feelings. Happy Valentines Day!" the actress wrote.





Over the past ten years, Elli has performed in several feature films, been the lead actress in many chartbuster tracks and even worked in short films. The glam and talented Elli is now gearing up for two super exciting projects, one being the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Goodbye and the other Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. More over, the versatile diva is also going to be seen in 2 more films in regional languages which we surely are waiting to know more on! Kudos to the Swedish actress on her decade long journey and here’s to many more successful and glam years ahead for her !