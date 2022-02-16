Dhanush posts picture with son Yatra, reminises his teenage days

On January 17, Dhanush K Raja and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth confirmed that they are parting ways after 18 years of marriage.
Chennai:
National award winner Actor Dhanush on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo with his son Yathra Dhanush.
The post read, "Now, where have I seen this before ? ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗" (sic)
On January 17, Dhanush K Raja and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth confirmed that they are parting ways after 18 years of marriage.
The couple made their official announcement through their social media handles.
