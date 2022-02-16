Wed, Feb 16, 2022

Dhanush posts picture with son Yatra, reminises his teenage days

Published: Feb 16,202204:33 PM by Online Desk

On January 17, Dhanush K Raja and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth confirmed that they are parting ways after 18 years of marriage.

Dhanush with his son Yatra (Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja)
Chennai:
National award winner Actor Dhanush on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo with his son Yathra Dhanush. 

The post read, "Now, where have I seen this before ? ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗" (sic)

The couple made their official announcement through their social media handles.

