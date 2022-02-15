Ajith’s long beard, grey hair get-up for 61st film revealed

Chennai :





“The set work is taking place in Hyderabad. AK 61 will go on floors in the second week of March. The cast and crew of the film will be officially announced by the makers,” added the source. Earlier there were talks that Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, and Aditi Rao Hydari will be playing the lead roles alongside Ajith in the film. However, they were refuted as rumours and the makers are in talks with few leading actors across the country as it will be a pan-Indian film.

Ajith’s latest picture was the talk of the town on Tuesday. He was seen sporting a long beard with an ear stud and grey hair. Sources close to AK 61 confirmed to DT Next that this is the look Ajith will be sporting in the film that will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP.