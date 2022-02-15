Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee dies at 90

Sandhya Mukherjee was 90. She is survived by a daughter (Credit: ANI)

Kolkata :

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury, died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack, said an official of the hospital where she was admitted.





Sandhya Mukherjee was 90. She is survived by a daughter.





She was in hospital since the last week of January due to ill health. She was put on vasopressor support earlier in the day as her blood pressure dropped.





"She suffered a massive heart attack at around 7.30 PM following which she expired," the senior hospital official told PTI.





The singer had tested positive for Covid-19 along with cardiac ailments, multi-organ dysfunction and fracture in the femur bone due to a fall.







