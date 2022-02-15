Release date of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' pushed to August 11

Hyderabad :

Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is gearing up for its release on August 11. The movie was supposed to hit the screens on April 14, but the makers made an official announcement regarding the postponement.





Aamir Khan's production house, which took to their social media handle on Tuesday, made an official announcement, also thanking the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' for pushing their release date, to accommodate 'Laal Singh Chaddha's release.





The statement by Aamir Khan Productions read, "This is to announce that our film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."





It further added that Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was slated for a release on August 1, has now been moved.





The statement further read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."





Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is helmed by Advait Chandan. The movie is an adaptation of Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump' and will also feature Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in an important role.