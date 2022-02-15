New poster from 'Bachchhan Paandey' showcases Akshay Kumar's rugged avatar

Mumbai :

The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh, will see its trailer launch on Friday.





Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share his character's look, he wrote in the caption, "This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022 (sic)."





The picture shows the actor in a rugged avatar with a blue eye, thick stubble and a head gear that pretty much establishes his character. The film, a big ticket release, will hit the theaters on March 18, exactly a month after its trailer launch, on February 18, which also happens to be producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday.





'Bachchhan Paandey' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after 'Entertainment', 'Housefull 3' and 'Housefull 4'. The film written by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji directs.