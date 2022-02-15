Tom Holland: I'm a big fan of India, want to see the Taj Mahal

New Delhi :

While promoting the film, he said, "I am a big fan of India but as I said I never got a chance to go there. I am grateful to my fans in India for the kind of love and support I have received."





The actor says he wants to see the Taj Mahal in Agra.





"I am coming with my new film and I hope the Indian audiences will like it too. I would love to come to India someday to meet my Indian fans or maybe someday shoot a film there too. I would love to see every part of it including the Taj Mahal in India. Everything there is very beautiful. I am very keen to travel all over India," he said.





'Uncharted' will release in four languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on February 18. The film tells the story about street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), who is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.