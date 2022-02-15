Sethu to romance three heroines in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

Chennai :

As the shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is progressing at a rapid pace, we hear that Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist in the movie will romance three heroines in the action thriller. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Shivani Narayanan, Mynaa Nandhini and Gayathrie are likely to play Vijay Sethupathi’s heroines in the film. However, during a minor reversal of roles, there is a possibility that VJ Maheshwari replaced Gayathrie as Vijay Sethupathi’s pair and Gayathrie will be seen Fahad Faasil’s love interest in the film.” Vijay Sethupathi joined the team and began shooting for his portions last week. The shooting for the movie began after a minor break in the schedule. The team of Vikram is looking to wrap up the shoot this month and is aiming to release the film in the later part of summer. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain and Kalidas Jayaram among others. The crew consists of cinematographer and National award winner Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, art director Satheesh, choreographer Sandy, director of action Anbariv. Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran.



