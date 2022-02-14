SJ Suryah likely to be cast in Ram Charan-Shankar film

Hyderabad :

Tamil actor-director S.J. Suryah is likely to play an important role in Ram Charan's much-hyped upcoming movie which is being directed by Shankar Shanmugam.





Reports suggest that S.J. Suryah is being considered to play the main antagonist opposite 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in his upcoming venture. Tentatively titled 'RC15', the movie is one of the most anticipated projects, which is being made with a huge budget.

S.J. Suryah, who directed blockbuster hit 'Kushi' in Telugu, failed to impress the audience with his movie 'Nani', which had Mahesh Babu and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.





Despite his mind-blowing performance in Mahesh Babu's psycho thriller 'Spyder', S.J. Suryah did not get a reasonable response among the Telugu audience.





But, Suryah's recent appearance in Tamil movie 'Maanadu' is being praised, and the makers of 'RC15' are hopeful to get the director-cum-actor on board for a strongly-written role.





'RC15' also features Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali, Jayaram, and others in key roles. Thaman is the film's music director.





Kiara Advani, who has appeared alongside Ram Charan in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' earlier, is the female lead in 'RC15'. The big-budget movie is produced by Dil Raju.