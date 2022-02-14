Vicky Kaushal's 'everyday is a day of love' with Katrina Kaif

Mumbai :





Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Uri' actor posted a happy picture of himself with Katrina, in which the two can be seen twinning in white outfits. In the caption, he penned, "With you, every day is a day of love!"









The lovebirds, who did not make their relationship official before their wedding, tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan.

