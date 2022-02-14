Makers of Kannada film 'Family Pack' released a mesmerising love track on Valentine's day

Mumbai :

Ahead of the release, the makers of the Kannada comedy-drama film 'Family Pack' have released a mesmerising love track titled 'Biddalappo' on Valentine's day.





The heart-warming video track of the song features Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty. The music for the song is composed by popular Kannada director Gurukiran and sung in the melodious voice of Chintan Vikas with the lyrics penned by V Manohar.





“Music is a universal language and any emotion can be conveyed through music quite seamlessly. Family Pack is also one such movie which is filled with a blend of emotions and the song ‘Biddalappo’ too will capture your hearts with its nuances.”, said, Music Director, Gurukiran.





The film 'Family Pack' is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s recent multi-film project announcement with PRK Productions which will be available exclusively for Prime Members worldwide. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of the late actor and filmmaker Puneeth Rajkumar whose contribution to cinema stands unmatched.

Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced under the banner of Sri. Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film is an endearing tale of human emotions featuring actors Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar, and Likith Shetty in the lead. Family Pack will release on Prime Video on 17 February in India and across 240 countries and territories the world over.





Family Pack will join thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series Mumbai Diaries, The Family Man, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, Mirzapur Season 1 & 2, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge; Indian films such as Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo, Durgamati, Chhalaang, Shakuntala Devi, Jai Bhim, Ponmagal Vandhal, French Biriyani, Law, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Penguin, Nishabdham, Maara, V, CU Soon, Soorarai Pottru, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, Drishyam 2, Halal Love Story, Middle Class Melodies, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, and Unpaused, among others; and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Wheel Of Time, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.





Prime members will be able to watch Family Pack anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for just ₹1499 annually or ₹179 monthly, new customers can find out more at https://www.amazon.in/amazonprime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.





Here is themesmerising love track from the film:



