Beast single 'Arabic Kuthu' lyrical video starring Vijay and Pooja Hedge is out now

Chennai :

The makers of the Vijay and Pooja Hedge-starrer 'Beast' have released the long-awaited first single 'Arabic Kuthu' lyrical video from the film on Valentine's Day at 6 pm.





The producer of the film, Sun Pictures sharing the news, posted "#ArabicKuthu - #BeastFirstSingle is out now!".









Arabic Kuthu song, which is a fusion of Arabic and the local kuthu, has lyrics written by Sivakarthikeyan and sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrical video features BTS from the song choreography set, snippets of dance performances from the lead, and singers who have sung the fusion song.





A few days ago, the promo for the song was released by the production house that went viral where Anirudh, Nelson, and Sivakarthikeyan indulged in banter with a surprise phone call conversation with the actor himself.





'Beast' written and directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar is to be centered around a hostage situation. The film is scheduled to release in April this year. The film also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Liliput Faruqui and Ankul Ajit Vikal.