Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, other celebrities mourn the demise of Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon

Mumbai :





Taking to his blog, megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his heartfelt condolences. He wrote, "Passings .. departure .. to the destiny of the Heavens .. in the peace and calm of existence .. life over .. destiny takes over .."





Actor Ajay Devgn, too, reacted to the demise of Ravi Tandon. "Om Shanti Ravi Ji. May his memory be eternal. Courage, strength and my deepest condolences to the Tandon family," he tweeted.





May his memory be eternal. Courage, strength and my deepest condolences to the Tandon family — Rudra (@ajaydevgn) February 11, 2022





Juhi Chawla too expressed grief and wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti."





Madhuri Dixit Nene also reacted to the passing of the filmmaker and wrote, "My condolences to you and your family."





For the unversed, Ravi Tandon passed away on February 11 at the age of 86. He was suffering from lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure.





After learning about the unfortunate news, celebrities like Neelam Kothari, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nidhi Dutta and Sajid Khan had visited Raveena's residence to pay their last respects. In his condolence post, Sonu Sood described Ravi Tandon as Ravina's "guiding angel."





Ravi Tandon had directed films such as 'Nazrana', starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; 'Khel Khel Mein', featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Majboor'; and 'Anhonee' with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role. His last rites were performed by his daughter Raveena.

The demise of actor Raveena Tandon's father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon has left members of the film industry in a state of grief.