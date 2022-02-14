Dhanush-starrer 'Maaran' to release on Disney+Hotstar

Chennai :

South star Dhanush-led action thriller ''Maaran'' is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday.





Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan.





Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform.





''Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam,'' the 28-year-old actor wrote.