‘When out on a movie date, Ganesh brought almonds instead of popcorn’

Chennai :

On this Valentine's Day, actress and wife of actor-model Ganesh Venkatraman Nisha Ganesh talks about how keeping fit has been a major goal in their relationship.





"Ganesh and I exchange healthy gifts for every occasion and Valentines' Day is no exception. Dry fruits like almonds and figs are always a healthy option and I realised this when we started dating," Nisha tells DT Next.





In fact, that is what Ganesh chose to buy her on a couple of occasions. "When we first met, he took me to a supermarket nearby and bought me almonds. Though I was a little put off with it, I later realised how valuable it turned out to be. It helped in losing weight and gaining energy prior to workout. Even when we went for a movie, I remember Ganesh bringing a packet of dry fruits to munch during the interval. Popcorn and other junk foods were a strict 'no' for him. He even gave it to people sitting next to him. Since then we have been on the same page," she adds.





The actress also tells us that it will be a working Valentine's Day for both of them. "We are shooting in different places and we celebrated Valentine's Day in advance on Friday," Nisha says. On the work front, the actress-model tells us, "I am currently shooting for a web series directed by M Rajesh. Official announcement will be made soon."