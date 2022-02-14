Arya-starrer Captain wraps up shoot

Chennai :

Actor Arya and director Shakti decided that they would work together on Captain, a sci-fi action thriller, following the success of their previous film together titled 'Teddy'.





The film, which has been produced by Think Studios in association with actor Arya's The Show People, has some major sequences that have been shot in the forests of north India.





Sources say that the last leg of the shoot was in Kulu-Manali and that actor Arya is pleased that Shakti Soundar Rajan has completed the shoot on time as planned.





Post-production work on the film has already started.





Captain will feature actors Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj and Ambuli Gokul among others.





D Imman is scoring music for this film, which has cinematography by S Yuva.



