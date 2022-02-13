Beast single: Vijay and Pooja Hegde look chic in 'Arabic Kuthu' poster

Chennai :

The producer of the film, Sun Pictures on Sunday released a poster from the upcoming single from Beast, 'Arabic Kuthu': A fusion of Arabic and Tamil kuthu. The song will be released on February 14.





Vijay and Pooja Hegde are dressed in black and the background is in gold, giving a third-world visual suggestion. With their glossy costumes, the duo is in a mood for fun, so are their fans.









The promo video of this song, where Vijay, Anirudh, Nelson and Sivakarthikeyan indulge in a banter, has raised the expectation meters for the firstsong. Given the catchy lines written by Sivakarthikeyan in his previous songs, 'Arabic Kuthu' lyrics will also be something to look out for.





Beast is said to be centred around a hostage situation. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar will be released on April.