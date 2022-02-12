Despite LGBTQ+ theme, 'Badhaai Do' to release in UAE, barring Sharjah

Mumbai :

The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do', whose storyline revolves around a lavender wedding of convenience, is all set for a release in UAE. The movie, however, will not be screened in Sharjah.





After receiving the Censor certificate, the film will be screened in only night shows in UAE for persons above 21 years of age.





Earlier, when certain countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan, banned the screening of Chloe Zhao's sci-fi adventure drama, 'Eternals', because of the refusal of its makers to delete certain gay-themed scenes, the UAE had allowed the film's release.





Although 'Badhaai Do' has no obvious expressions of same-sex love, as in the case of the 'Eternals' characters Ben and Phastos kissing each other, it clearly has an LGBTQ+ theme, which is not acceptable in the Middle East.