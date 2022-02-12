Actor Mahat Raghavendra's birthday wish to wife Prachi wins hearts

Chennai :

Actor Mahat, who chose to post his wish to wife Prachi on Instagram, said, "To the love of my life, thank you for coming into my life and making it a lot more beautiful! I can't thank God enough for giving me you! You have been the biggest support I could ask for and I have always been amazed by the way you've handled multiple roles with such ease!





"You've been the best mom that my kid could have wished for, you've been the most beautiful wife that I could have asked for, you have been my pillar of support, my best friend and above all my constant lifeline!





"You have been the most inspiring boss to your team while you handle all the other roles! I have always been proud of you and you have always managed to surprise me with your intelligence, calm and composed manner and the way you handle things!





"I have always seen you as a (person) who gives - you shower love unconditionally and you are always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs your support! You have been the one person I know I can count on at any given point of my life!





"To the best thing that has ever happened to me, Happy birthday Prachi Mishra. Let's fall in love everyday and make our lives a lot more beautiful."