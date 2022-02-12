Kylie Jenner reveals her son's name with Travis Scott

Washington :





Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Kylie revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's newborn son--'Wolf Webster', with a white heart emoticon.









The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child on February 2, waited four days before announcing his arrival to the world, posting a photo of his hand alongside his date of birth and a telling blue heart.





Kylie and Travis' bundle of joy joins big sister Stormi Webster in their growing family. And the siblings already share a special connection: Stormi's birthday falls just one day ahead of her brother's on February 1!





Back in September, Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, confirmed her pregnancy in a heartwarming video posted to Instagram. The footage featured their 4-year-old daughter Stormi hugging Kylie's growing baby bump.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of his newborn son, with her fans.