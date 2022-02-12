Shoot of Dhanush-Selva’s Naane Varuven begins in Ooty

Chennai :





“The crew will shoot in a single stretch and will finish major portions in the hill station. The movie has been shaping up well for which Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have been involved in intense discussions. The film is a genre that Dhanush hasn’t attempted before and is sure to give the audience a joy ride,” said a source in the know of things to DT Next.





In the last schedule, cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy walked out of the project due to reasons untold. According to the poster, Om Prakash is the new cinematographer of the project. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, Naane Varuven has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The makers of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven released the looks of Dhanush on Friday. The Selvaraghavan-directorial will have Dhanush playing dual roles. The current schedule of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven is taking place in Ooty. The actor joined the team earlier this week and the shoot is taking place at a rapid pace.