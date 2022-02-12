I froze sitting under the cold shower while shooting for Bestseller: Shruti Haasan

Chennai :

Actor-musician Shruti Haasan’s upcoming series Bestseller is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 18. She shared some interesting tidbits while shooting for the series. “I had to do a scene where I sit under a running shower, and we were shooting at the peak of winter season (in Rajasthan) and you know how cold it gets out there. The shot was ready, and to my horror I realised that there was no hot water available. So, there I was, sitting in the freezing cold shower, trying to getting the emotions on my face right while I quite literally froze,” she laughed.





Shruti also shared another interesting on-location experience and said, “We have a scene where Satyajeet and I had to ride atop a truck and while we shot for it, there were gaps in shooting as the truck had to turn around on the highway and get back to the start location. Guess what we decided to do while that was happening? Satyajeet and I kept dancing on top of the truck and it was so much fun. All of us really bonded well on the sets and you will see the chemistry come through between our characters as you watch the series. I am really looking forward to the series’ premiere and am excited to see the audience reactions.”





Talking about her role of Meetu, Shruti said, “I found it interesting to play a part like Meetu because her arc is so interesting. The one thing I have to say is that Meetu is a very determined person, a fan, a resolute woman.” On a concluding note, she added, “I always love to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character. And I think what I got in this series is to meet another character that is really determined.”