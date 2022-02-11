Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser: VJS makes a sincere case for polyamorous relationship

Chennai :

The much anticipated one-guy-falls-for-two-girls movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's (KRK) teaser dropped on Youtube.





Not a moment of dullness or seriousness could be spotted in this almost two-minute long teaser. The teaser starts off with Vijay Sethupathi telling both Samantha and Nayanthara how much they mean to him simultaneously which is interspersed between other scenes.





Vijay Sethupathi shifting back and forth from Nayan and Sam has the potential to be a humourous theatre moment.





The teaser doesn't give away too much, it is just about Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi), Kanmani Ganguli (Nayanthara) and Khatija (Samantha), and people talking about their weird relationship with envy.





This Vignesh Shivan-directorial looks like an out and out rom-com that would cash in on the absurdity of the theme.





The film is slated for release on April 28. KRK has been jumping dates owing to the third wave of Covid.





Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the film's songs composed by Anirudh have topped the charts.





Watch the teaser here:







