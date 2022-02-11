Kajol starts shooting with Revathy for 'Salaam Venky'

Mumbai :

Kajol and Revathy have started shooting for their film 'Salaam Venky'. On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram and posted a photo with Revathy as they stood together holding the clapboard, while in the next one, they are joined by their producers.





"Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can't wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you," she captioned the post.





Helmed by none other than Revathy, the film was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah'.