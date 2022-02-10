Director Anudeep's film with actor Sivakarthikeyan goes on floors

The cast and crew during the pooja of the movie.

Chennai :

Work on director Anudeep K V's film, tentatively titled 'SK20', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, began on Thursday.





Sources close to the unit said that this would be a single stretch schedule that would be shot in Karaikudi and Pondicherry.





Actor Sathyaraj will also be a part of this shooting leg.





As mentioned by the producers before, this film would be an out and out comedy.





The film is being presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions (son of veteran producer D Ramanaidu, who is known for producing the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Vasantha Maligai') and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.





This will be the first time that SS Thaman will be scoring music for a Sivakarthikeyan film.





An announcement pertaining to the other members of the cast and crew will be made soon.