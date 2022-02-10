Thu, Feb 10, 2022

It's official: Thalaivar 169 with Nelson and Anirudh

Published: Feb 10,202206:35 PM by Online Desk

Speculations were running thick that Nelson would pair up with Rajinikanth for the superstar's 169th film.

Screengrab from the 'Thalaivar 169' announcement video.
Chennai:
Sun Pictures has confirmed that it is indeed Nelson Dilipkumar who would be directing 'Superstar' Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, under the working title 'Thalaivar 169'.

The production house posted a video where Anirudh and Nelson with their backs against each other in a black blazer and coolers stood, then came the 'Superstar' with his signature coolers-flip, donning a similar attire to that of the composer-director duo. To top it off, Rajinikanth gave a menacing smile.

While the tinseltown was buzzing with this collaboration for a long time, the production house has now confirmed this project.

Rajinikanth's previous film Annaatthe was criticised for its cliched treatment; Nelson, who meticulously avoids cliches, is an interesting addition to the star's film. The director is basking in the success of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor and is awaiting the big-ticket Beast's release on April, starring 'Thalapathy' Vijay.

Watch the 'Thalaivar 169' announcement video here:


Conversations